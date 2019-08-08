Heavy to very heavy rain forecast for city, suburbs today: IMD

cities

The weather bureau issued a ‘heavy to very heavy’ rain forecast across few places in the city and suburbs for Thursday and heavy rain alert for Friday.

An ‘orange alert’ (concerned authorities be prepared) was issued for Mumbai, Thane, and a ‘red alert’ warning (concerned authorities to take appropriate action) for Palghar and Raigad through the day on Thursday. Extremely heavy rain is expected for isolated places in ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara on Thursday.

“With the formation of a deep depression (weather system) over Bay of Bengal towards north Odisha and West Bengal coast, enhancement of rainfall is expected across parts of Konkan region, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, leading to heavy to very heavy rain in most areas and isolated extremely heavy rain in some areas on Thursday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said heavy to very heavy rain was expected for Mumbai and surrounding areas from Thursday evening or night onwards. Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, said: “The deep depression over Bay of Bengal will be moving over land, losing moisture weakening into a depression and a finally a low pressure area by the time it reaches central India. However, as this process happens, heavy to very heavy showers for north and south Konkan, central and southcentral Maharashtra, and parts of Vidarbha cannot be ruled out.”

On Wednesday, south Mumbai received 7.6mm rain, while 1.3mm was recorded in the suburbs over 12 hours (8.30am to 8.30pm). Moderate showers were recorded in south Mumbai over the past 24 hours (8.30am on Tuesday to 8.30am on Wednesday) with 23mm rain, but only light showers were witnessed in the suburbs at 8mm. However, south Konkan received extremely heavy showers with areas such as Mangaon in Raigad at 320mm rain, Mahad 210mm, Sawantwadi 210mm, Kudal (Sindhudurg) 180mm, Chiplun 170mm amd Murud 160mm.

