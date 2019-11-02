Helmetless rider killed in Kondhwa

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:50 IST

Rangnath Babu Anarse (58), a resident of Gokulnagar, Kondhwa Budruk was killed after he was hit by a speeding water tanker near Radhakrishna school, Kondhwa on Thursday night.

According to the police, the victim was riding home on his two-wheeler, when the tanker driver lost control and rammed onto him. Anarse was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The police have arrested the driver identified as Meherali Mohammad Hussain (48), a resident of Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle Act.