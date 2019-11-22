Highway police will act against cane-ferrying vehicles not road ready: SP Mohite

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:18 IST

PUNE To minimise road accidents involving heavy and medium transport vehicles carrying sugarcane on national and state highways, the Maharashtra police will not act against such vehicles operating with no reflectors and tail lamps.

Superintendent of police (SP) for highways, Milind Mohite, has written a letter to the sugar commissioner of Maharashtra and appealed to the commissioner’s office to instruct for all sugarcane factories to ensure vehicles in use are road worthy, specifically in terms of reflectors and tail lamps.

The cane harvesting season starts every November and sugarcane is transported by tractors and trucks, and even by bullock carts in some parts of the state.

Mohite said, “As trucks, tractors and bullock carts do not have reflectors, it become difficult on the road during the night or during hours of low light. Sometimes, these sugarcane vehicles break down on the main road only which invites accidents. The police will now fine such vehicles if in violation of rules.”

Mohite added that tractors are often pulling load-bearing carts filled with cane, but without proper road-ready utilities, not least, tail-lamps.