Himachal CM launches ‘Ek Buta Beti Ke Naam’ scheme on Vajpayee’s birth anniv

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:14 IST

As a mark of tribute to the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched ‘Ek Buta Beti Ke Naam’ scheme from the late leader’s house at Prini village near Manali town.

Under this scheme five tree saplings would be presented to the families of newly born girl child along with other kit.

Thakur also presented five deodar saplings to the mothers of newly born girls.

The chief minister also performed a Puja and led the state in paying homage to Vajpayee who considered Himachal as his second home.

Later, chief minister alongwith senior leaders listened to the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali.

Vajpayee’s Himachal connection

Thakur said Vajpayee had special affection towards Himachal Pradesh and considered the hill-state his second home.

He would take out time from his busy schedule asto visit Manali and even organized Kavi Sammelan.

The chief minister said that Vajpayee was a multi-faceted personality and apart from being a great Statesman, he was an outstanding orator, a passionate poet and a committed journalist.

He said that statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be installed at Mountaineering Institute Manali, Atal Sadan Kullu and at The Ridge Shimla.

The chief minister further said that the idea to construct Rohtang tunnel connecting landlocked winter-land Lahaul valley with rest of the world was conceived by Vajpayee

Thakur also presented state level ‘Atal Best City Award’ on the occasion. Civic bodies of various towns were presented cash awards for remarkable work in cleanliness and providing best public utility services.

Book on former PM released

Chief Minister also released a book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee published by the State Language, Art and Culture Department and launched logo ‘Ek Buta Beti Ke Naam’ on the occasion.