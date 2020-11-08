e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal logs 6 deaths, 573 fresh virus infections

Himachal logs 6 deaths, 573 fresh virus infections

Among the 187 people who tested positive in the district, 104 were school students.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded three deaths record 573 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 24,812 and the death toll mounted to 365. This is the steepest single-day spike in the state since the outbreak.

Six patients succumbed to the contagion, two each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti and one each in Una and Shimla. Of the new cases, 187 were reported in Mandi, 69 in Shimla, 56 in Kangra, 51 in Kullu, 50 in Bilaspur, 46 in Chamba, 35 in Hamirpur, 32 in Solan, 17 in Lahaul-Spiti, 13 in Sirmaur, nine in Una and eight in Kinnaur.

104 school students found infected

Mandi district has recorded the biggest single-day spike of virus cases. Among the 187 people who tested positive in the district, 104 were school students. These include 101 students of a Joginderngar-based Tibetan school and three of a government school. All the infected students are said to from other states.

209 recoveries

The overall recoveries have reached 20,225 as 209 more people have been cured. The recovery rate is 81%. The state has conducted 4,26,084 tests till date.

With 3,802 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district and is followed by Mandi with 3,629 infections. Kangra has 3,362, Shimla 3,105, Sirmaur 2,348, Kullu 1,837, Una 1,641, Bilaspur 1,455, Hamirpur 1,390, Chamba 1,296, Kinnaur 496 and Lahaul-Spiti 451.

