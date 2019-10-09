Himachal minister’s wife loses Rs 2.5 lakh to thieves in Chandigarh

cities

Wife of Himachal Pradesh (HP) forest and transport minister Govind Singh lost Rs 2.5 lakh to two thieves, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

Rajni Thakur had gone to a salon in Sector 8 on Monday while her driver waited inside her car in the parking. As per the driver, a youth approached him and said he had dropped some money in the parking.

“When I got out to retrieve the money, another man opened the car and stole the bag kept inside,” he told the police.

Police said the crime spot was under CCTV surveillance, footage of which would be examined on Wednesday.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Sector 3 police station.

Meanwhile, a resident of Hisar (Haryana) said that an unknown person broke the glass of his car and fled with a bag containing five rings, two bangles, two sets of earrings and a mangalsutra, all made of gold, from Sector-22-A on Monday. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.

