Hit-and-run case: 17-year-old biker dies in Thane

mumbai

A 17-year-old biker died after being hit by a truck opposite Chitalsar police station in Manpada on Saturday morning. Police has registered a case of hit-and-run against an unidentified driver. According to Chitalsar police, the deceased Naveen Shukla was a newspaper vendor. The incident took place at 6.15am on Saturday. Owing to the heavily-waterlogged are, Shukla could not get up after being hit by the train.

Ganpat Pingle, senior police inspector, said, “Shukla delivered newspapers in the morning on his way to work. On Saturday, he was going towards Brahmand from Majiwada on his scooty. A truck hit his scooty from behind owing to which he fell on the waterlogged road.”

“Shukla, however, could not get up owing to the heavily-waterlogged road. We found him in a unconscious state. He was taken to Thane Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” Pingle said. The police said that since there was no crowd on the road, the truck driver escaped and no one came to Shukla’s aid.

