Hookah on terrace, no social distancing, Chandigarh bar owner, 8 others held

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:20 IST

The owner of Reef, a bar cum lounge in Sector 7 and eight customers were arrested for not following social distancing norms and, among other things, having hookah on the terrace.

Eight others from the city were arrested for violating night curfew orders.

A police party that checked the bar found it functioning despite various rules not being followed.

Reef owner Ankit Grovar lives in Sector 38. The others arrested included Jagjot Singh Khehra of Sector 45; Arshpartap Singh Randhawa of Sector 36; Rattan Chand and Saurabh Goyal from Panchkula; and Vishesh Gupta, Anmol Garg and Abhinav Chadda from Ambala, police said .

Even as Grovar said he had made arrangement to serve customers at the terrace, he was arrested for violating social distancing norms while dining out, added police officials.

A case was registered against them under sections 188, 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 26 police station on Sunday.

Caught at night

Eight others were arrested from various spots in Chandigarh for violating night curfew.

Abhey of Bazigar Basti, Banur, was arrested near the Sector 28 market. Jitender Kumar of Sector 28 was nabbed near the Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) light point, Sector 26. Rahul Kumar alias Chamunda of Sector 30 was caught near Khalsa School, Sector 30 and Manoj Kumar of Manimajra was arrested near Sunrise Hotel, Daria Village.

Rahul, also of BDC, was spotted near a liquor shop in Vikas Nagar.

Bikramjit Singh of Sector-68, Kumbra and Bahadur Singh of Burail, were arrested for being outdoors without face masks near the Sector 45 turn.

Nikhil of Sector 56 was arrested near the Sports Complex in the sector.

All of them were later released on bail.