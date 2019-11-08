e-paper
Hotels to provide food for the poor, courtesy FSDA initiative

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department has established a network of hotels that will donate food for the poor.

To start with, the programme will run in 14 districts of the state including Lucknow, where 62 hotels have agreed to provide leftover food under the ‘Share Food, Share Joy’ initiative.

“So far, 239 hotels in these districts have agreed to give food. The food will be collected and distributed by Robin Hood Army,” said Anita Bhatnagar Jain, additional chief secretary (FSDA) and the brain behind the initiative.

Food will be distributed in time and on its designated place, which will make the programme effective. The food will be provided to the needy after being checked and hence its quality will also be good, she said.

The districts where the programme will start include Bareilly, Bijnore, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Mathura, Moradabad, Chandauli, Jalaun, Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi and Aligarh.

The department is also making an attempt to promote eco-friendly systems in hotels to save water and energy through training sessions for hotel management students.

