Housing societies in Pune contain virus spread under safety cover

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:42 IST

PUNE: Many housing societies whose residents were Covid-19 patients have successfully taken preventive steps and brought down the figure of positives.

Civic authorities have confirmed that the number of cases reported from residential areas is less as compared to slums.

Sanjay Rawal, chairperson, Mahadev Vihar housing society located on Satara road near Rawat Brothers, said, “Our society reported two Covid-19 positive cases and one of them passed away. The residents were concerned about health issues, but with the help of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) we fumigated the premises, open spaces and vehicles. We followed strict guidelines and no fresh case has been detected from our society since then. A register is kept that logs residents’ movement outside the premises. We have a total of 39 units.”

Rawal said that as housing societies need regular supply of vegetables and groceries, government should make it mandatory for vendors handling vegetables and fruits to wear gloves and masks.

Ram Khutwad, a resident of Panchwati housing society, said, “Our society has only one case and we are following all preventive measures.”

Anant Wagh of Yashtara Housing Society located near Aryaneshwar said, “The four residents who were detected positive in our housing society have recovered. PMC and corporators have taken efforts to ensure residents undergo tests. I also gave my test that came negative.”

Bhimale complex which is a residential scheme near Salisbury Park reported 110 positive cases. All the 110 patients living in the 500-flat society recovered.

Bibvewadi regional ward officer Ganesh Sonune said, “When the first 11 positive cases were reported in Bhimale complex, we concentrated on increasing testing, besides giving immunity boosting medicines to residents. Rapid testing helped in early detection and now all the positive people are cured and at homes.”

Sonune said that PMC also contained the virus spread in Meenatai Thackeray slum, a hotspot located at Maharshinagar. The slum now has no positive case as on June 17.

Smart City public relations officer Sangram Jagtap said that PMC and Smart City did not maintain data of residents living in housing societies or slums. Hence, it is difficult to tell how many housing societies are affected in the city.

Meanwhile, praising the preventive steps taken by housing societies, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham tweeted: More than 105 societies have seen arrival of corona in their society since 30th May. Lessons from this society’s #successstoriespune may make a difference.