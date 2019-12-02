HP cabinet meet: Honorarium for those who stood up against Emergency

cities

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide an honorarium to the people who participated in the movement to protect the fundamental rights during the national emergency from 1975 to 1977.

The cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to provide Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rule (DIR) to people who took active participation for safeguarding the democracy and preserving the fundamental rights of the people from the period between June 25, 1975 to March 21,1977, an official spokesperson said.

It also approved to implement Himachal Pradesh Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi Yojna 2019.

The cabinet also decided to fill up 3,636 posts of different categories of teachers in elementary education department.

These posts would be filled up on contract basis as per the norms of Recruitment and Promotion Rules and include 684 posts of TGT (Arts), 359 TGT (Non-Medical), 261 TGT (Medical), 1,049 shastri, 590 language teacher and 693 posts of junior basic teacher.

The cabinet also approved the draft memorandum of understanding for the development of greenfield airport at Nagchala near Mandi between the Himachal Pradesh government and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Director tourism has been authorised to sign the MOU for this purpose with the AAI.

It approved to implement mission Antodaya in the state with a view to provide livelihood package through various schemes of the central and state government to families facing financial hardship, the spokesperson said.

For this purpose, the rural development department conducts a survey by reaching out to such one lakh families to find out whether they are being benefited under various schemes.

In the second part, their economic condition would be assessed and in the third phase, a convergence of various schemes would be prepared to benefit from all existing schemes, he said.

The cabinet gave its approval to establish cochlear implant centres in IGMCH, Shimla, Dr RPMC Tanda and Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Ner Chowk .

Consent was given to sign the memorandum of understanding to sell the water of Yamuna river from the share of Himachal Pradesh on payment basis at Tajewala corridor. The state government would earn Rs 21 crore per annum from this decision, the spokesperson said.