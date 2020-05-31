HP emergency helpline received more than 46,000 calls since lockdown first started in March

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:51 IST

Over 46,570 calls have been received in helpline numbers established in the State Emergency Operations Centre from March 24 to May 23, of which 46,007 calls were made for obtaining different types of information including that related to Covid-19, registration process, quarantine period, social distancing. As many as 563 calls have also been made to make people aware of these helpline numbers.

Thousands of calls were also being received in the centres established in the district. About 8,704 calls have been received in the Kullu district, which is the maximum number of calls for acquiring information. Apart from this, 2,098 calls were made in the emergency room in Chamba district, 2,042 in Sirmaur, 1,825 in Hamirpur, 700 in Solan, 526 in Una, 509 in Kinnaur, 416 in Mandi, 241 in Bilaspur and 15 in Lahaul-Spiti.

A spokesperson of the state government said that most of the calls were received to return to the state, to gain information on home and institutional quarantine rules, Covid-19 tests, e-pass, availability of medicines and information related to red, orange and green zone.

The benefit of this facility is being extended to senior citizens, migrant labourers, especially those suffering from chronic diseases. The government has taken several steps in providing assistance to the people of stranded in various parts of the state, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to extend assistance to stranded Himachalis, the government has established emergency operations centres at state and district level, as a measure to provide support to people of the state, he said

Toll-free number-1077 has been set up in emergency operating centres of all districts of the state. This number remains active for 24 hours. The success of these helpline numbers can be gauged from the fact that so far thousands of people have reached their problems by calling on these numbers and the state government has also provided relief to the people.