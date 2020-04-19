HP govt issues WhatsApp helpline number to report domestic violence cases

cities

State government has launched a WhatsApp Helpline number 7650066994 for reporting cases of domestic violence during the lockdown.

Joint director, women and child development, Bhawna Sharma said that the social justice and empowerment department has launched this helpline so that those facing domestic abuse amid the lockdown can register their complaints at this number.

She further added that this helpline service will be available 24/7 and one-stop centres have been set up at all district headquarters for providing emergency response and rescue services, medical assistance and help in lodging the FIR.

Also, counselling, legal aid and temporary shelter to the tormented women are being provided, she added.