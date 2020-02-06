HP govt lifts ban on plastic straws for 6 months

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:09 IST

Himachal Pradesh government has lifted ban on plastic straws for next six months. The state government has recently issued a notification in this regard. However, ban on plastic cutleries, spoons, forks, plates and knives will remain intact.

After the government had banned plastic cutleries, some companies requested the government that their products needed plastic straws, considering which the state government gave them a relaxation of at least six months.

“The government has told the manufacturers and producers to come up with an alternative to plastic straws which should be biodegradable during the exemption period,” said a spokesperson of HP government.

In September 2019, the state government had banned the use and sale of cutlery made of non-biodegradable plastic, having one-time usage and given a deadline of three months to all shopkeepers and stockists to dispose of their stocks.