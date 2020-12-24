HSRPs: Govt wants unique numbers for each complaint

cities

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said he has asked stakeholders to provide unique reference numbers to complaints related to affixation of high security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour coded stickers and resolve the grievances within 3-4 working days.

The minister in a meeting with officials of the transport department, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), HSRP manufacturers and suppliers, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) and major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), also directed for streamlining the overall grievance mechanism.

“The transport department has been asked to streamline the overall grievance mechanism. He said that each grievance must be assigned a unique reference number and its receipt should be acknowledged within the next 24 hours. It should also be ensured that the grievance is resolved within the next 3-4 working days,” Gahlot said.

Vehicle owners can apply through a single window for both the HSRP and colour coded sticker by logging www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com. For any grievance or queries, a user can call on 1800 1200 201 or write to hsrpquery@siam.in, grievance@bookmyhsrp.com and homegrievance@bookmyhsrp.com.

Buoyed by the huge number of complaints from owners of vehicles registered in other states, the minister asked transport officials and SIAM to come up with a solution “as soon as possible” so that vehicles registered in other states can also apply in Delhi.

The state transport department has been running a drive to challan and impose a fine of Rs 5500 on vehicle owners violating mandatory HSRP and color coded sticker norm. There are many vehicles in the city that are registered in other states where HSRP and sticker affixation are yet to take off. “We are exempting vehicles registered in other states and two-wheelers from the ongoing drive for now,” a transport official said.

A statement from the transport department said that SIAM has agreed to resolve all issues before the next meeting scheduled on December 30.

“SIAM has also been directed to scale up and strengthen home fitment facility so that public does not have to step out during the pandemic to get their HSRP affixed,” it said.

Transport unions such as the state transport authority (STA) operators’s Ekta Manch, however, have demanded postponement of implementation of the HSRP affixation and sticker norms for at least one year. Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of the Union, said they have sought an appointment with minster Gahlot and are demanding slashing of the fine of Rs 5,500 as well.

