Husband, mother-in-law booked as 24-year-old woman tries to immolate herself in Ludhiana

Woman had strained relations with them; on Sunday evening, her husband had started an argument with her as she returned late from work

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:32 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Woman told the police that she used to be constantly harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. Things got worse when she gave birth to a girl child. (Representational image)
A 24-year-old woman tried to immolate herself at her house in Peeru Banda Mohalla of Salem Tabri on late Sunday night, allegedly following a verbal spat with her husband. The woman suffered more than 80% burns and has been admitted to ESIC Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the woman has strained relations with her husband and mother-in-law. She alleged that they used to physically and mentally harass her over petty issues. Besides, they were unhappy with the fact that she used to work as a domestic help to earn a living. Things got worse when she gave birth to a girl child.

On Sunday evening, when she returned from work, her husband started arguing with her for returning late. When he stepped out of the house, the woman locked herself in their one-room accommodation and set herself ablaze after sprinkling kerosene upon herself.

Her mother-in-law had gone out with their two children--three-year-old-son and nine-month-old daughter-- at the time.

On hearing the 24-year-old woman’s screams, neighbours informed her husband, who then climbed up the roof, made of tin, and rescued her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have lodged a case against her husband, a scrap dealer, and her mother-in-law.

The case has been lodged under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.

