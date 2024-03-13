Unidentified women attack BRS corporator in Hyderabad | Video

Unidentified women allegedly attacked a Jubilee Hills BRS corporator in Telangana, police said on Wednesday. In the video, some unidentified women can be seen roughing up the BRS corporator sitting in the front seat of her car. (ANI)

Following the incident, under the ambit of the Jubilee Hills police station, the police have registered a case and started an investigation

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday evening when Dedeepya Rao, a BRS corporator, was travelling in a car.

R Madhusudhan, Detective Inspector, Jubilee Hills Police Station, said, “This incident happened last night. We have registered a case against the women who attacked the corporator. More details are awaited.”

A puported video of the assault has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, some unidentified women can be seen roughing up the BRS corporator sitting in the front seat of her car. During the assault, the driver attempts to intervene and shield the corporator.

Jubilee Hills is a suburban neighbourhood in the western part of Hyderabad city.