Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 31, 2024, is 22.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.73 °C and 23.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 22.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 97%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 17.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 1, 2024 21.15 °C Very heavy rain
September 2, 2024 21.19 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 22.86 °C Light rain
September 4, 2024 26.35 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 24.63 °C Light rain
September 6, 2024 22.57 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 22.26 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on August 31, 2024

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.73 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024
