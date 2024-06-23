Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 30.72 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 30.86 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 24.75 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 24.15 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 23.2 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 29.11 °C Overcast clouds June 30, 2024 29.26 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.43 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 23, 2024, is 28.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.61 °C and 31.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.74 °C and 32.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024

