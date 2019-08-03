I knew Ayodhya mediation will fail: Yogi Adityanath

lucknow

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:51 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said he knew that the mediation panel, constituted by the Supreme Court to find a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid dispute, would not be able serve its purpose.

Yogi was in Ayodhya to review progress of development projects rolled out by the state government in the temple town.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a guest house at Digambar Akhara, the CM said: “Ayodhya has been deprived of its due right. Now, it must get back its due share and recognition.” The CM also asserted that always there had been efforts to defame Ayodhya.

Commenting on the failure of the three-member Ayodhya mediation panel, Yogi said: “I knew that the mediation panel would not be able to resolve the issue (Ayodhya dispute). During the Mahabharat era also mediation had failed to resolve the dispute.” He was referring to the land dispute between Pandavas and Kauravs in the Mahabharat era.

“From August 6 day-to-day hearing of the case (Ayodhya title suit) will start. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will respect public sentiments on the issue,” said the CM.

Yogi also elaborated on the steps taken by the state government to ensure development in Ayodhya. “Before 2017, Ayodhya used to get only 3 to 4 hours of power supply. But now the situation has changed. Everyone has appreciated the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations in Ayodhya,” he said.

“The government has made all-out efforts to promote tourism in Ayodhya. Youths here will get jobs due to all round development,” he added.

Yogi also talked about efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end casteism in society. “Like Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela got freedom for black people from slavery and racism, PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation of new India by ending casteism and other evils of society,” Yogi said.

The CM inspected the site proposed by the state government at Meerpur Duaba, Ayodhya, for installation of the tallest statue of Lord Ram. He also paid homage to late Mahant Paramhans Ram Chandra Das. At Guptar Ghat, the CM reviewed progress of projects worth Rs 133 crore.

