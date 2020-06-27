IAF Cheetah helicopter makes emergency landing on highway in Sonepat

cities

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Cheetah helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing on western peripheral expressway (Kundli- Manesar–Palwal expressway) in Sonepat, nearly 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, police said.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police Hansraj said the helicopter made an emergency landing due to technical snag.

“The engineers came on another helicopter , which also made landing on the highway and attended the chopper. Later, both choppers took off. All the senior police officials rushed to the spot after the chopper made an emergency landing. The locals also gathered near the spot but no one was allowed to go near the helicopter. The vehicular movement was restored after 11 am when both the choppers took off,” the DSP added.