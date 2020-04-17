e-paper
Apr 17, 2020-Friday
IAF’s combat helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village

Technical glitch said to be the reason; pilots safe

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
It had taken off from the Pathankot airbase.
It had taken off from the Pathankot airbase.
         

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache combat helicopter made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian sub-division on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a technical glitch. The pilots are said to be safe. The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase. Police have cordoned off the area.

