IAF’s combat helicopter makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur village
Technical glitch said to be the reason; pilots safecities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:33 IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache combat helicopter made an emergency landing in the fields of Budhawar village of Hoshiarpur’s Mukerian sub-division on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to a technical glitch. The pilots are said to be safe. The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot airbase. Police have cordoned off the area.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics