ICF Cup: More, Pasha score easy win

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Pune: World champion Prashant More led the Indian charge along with newly crowned Swiss League event winner Zaheer Pasha in the league phase of the men’s singles at the 8th International Carrom Federation (ICF) Cup being played at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana, on Wednesday.

The fifth round saw More quell the challenge of Mohd Hemaet Molla of Bangladesh at 25-11 and 25-9. Pasha too was at his best when he demolished Adam Adil from Maldives 25-4 and 25-9.

But the day’s most emphatic win was registered by Sri Lankan Niashantha Fernando who blanked Pierre Dubois, the French national champion, by 25-0 and 25-2. With that the former world champion has sent a stern message to the talented Indians who may cross his path in the knockout stages.

“It was an easy match. I think only Prashant from India is a serious competitor as the other player (Zaheer) is not big threat,” said Niashantha.

Other Indians Irshad Ahmed and Rajesh Gohil also entered the next round. Irshad had the measure of Mohd Ali Robin of Bangladesh at 25-9 and 25-3 while Rajesh didn’t allow his opponent Nicolo Gallo to open his account in the match.

The Indian women too showed their class in the third round of the pre-quarter final league. Ayesha Sajid, a multiple international medals winner, beats Joseph Roshita 25-14 and 25-8 after some initial resistance.

Rashmi Kumari (world champion, 2000 and 2012) was also unrelenting while demolishing Rebecca Dalrine (Sri Lanka) 25-11 and 25-15. The third Indian woman, reigning champion S Apoorva, bettered M Chitradevi (Sri Lanka) 25-16 and 25-1.

There were players of Indian origin on the winning side for their adopted countries. The most notable win came from Wajahatullah who migrated from Hyderabad to Canada. He defeated Malaysia’s Abdul Mutahin Ismail 25-6, 4-25 and 25-0.

Other results:

Men’s singles 5th round: Gianluca Cristiani (Italy) bt Vladimir Saric (Serbia) 25-0, 25-0; Mohammed Munthasir (Maldives) bt Christopher Walter (Malaysia) 25-16, 25-7; Joseph Meyer (Switzerland) bt Tadej Salmun (Slovakia) 25-0, 25-0; Dileth Dulakshan (Sri Lanka) bt Nazrul Islam (UK) 25-4, 25-5; Mohammad Azam Khan (UAE) 25-09, 25-22.

Women’s singles 5th round: Elisa Zucchiatti (Italy) bt Masnoora (Maldives) 25-2, 25-5; Fathimath Rayana (Maldives) bt Paulina Nowakowska (Poland) 25-5, 25-9; Afsana Nasir (Bangladesh) bt Sharifa Azeni (Maldives) 25-1, 25-1.