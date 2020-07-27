e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / IMD predicts ‘heavy rain’, warns of water-logging, jams

IMD predicts ‘heavy rain’, warns of water-logging, jams

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, has issued heavy rain warning for Delhi on July 29 and 30 when disruption of traffic and water logging is likely.

The forecast says Delhi NCR is likely to experience moderate category rain with a few heavy spells (over 65 mm) during the evening on July 29 and 30.

Disruption of traffic, flooding on major roads, water-logging and disruption of municipal services like water and power is likely.

“Currently the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is running close to the Himalayan foothills. From July 28 evening monsoon trough will shift southwards and continue to pass very close to DelhiNCR. During this period, southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds from Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi NCR, west UP and north east Rajasthan. Under the influence of these systems heavy to very heavy rain will occur in these areas,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. Presently Delhi has a rain deficit of 22%.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In