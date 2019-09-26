IMD’s “moderate forecast” leaves parts of Pune with 100mm rain in 4 hours

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:33 IST

Pune Residents and the civic administration have been left shell-shocked as south Pune recieved at least 100 mm rainfall within just four hours on Wednesday.

PMC officials claimed that areas like Katraj and Sahakarnagar received heavy rainfally when the weather department, in its daily forecast for Wednesday, cited “moderate rain in Pune and parts of central Maharashtra”.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD (Pune), is currently unable to make a comment.

At least 13 people were killed and four reported missing in rain-related incidents in Pune after the unusually heavy downpour lashed the city and adjoining villages since late Wednesday night. The rainfall stopped in early on Thursday morning.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:33 IST