e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Immigration fraud: 11 more cases filed in Ambala district

Immigration fraud: 11 more cases filed in Ambala district

Last week, 11 FIRs were registered against travel agents after 167 Indians, including 76 from Haryana, were deported from the US.

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:41 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

Days after another flight carrying Indians deported from the US landed in Amritsar this week, 11 more FIRs were registered against agents for illegal immigration in Ambala district on Saturday.

Confirming this, deputy superintendent of police Munish Sehgal said, “Eleven fresh FIRs were registered at various police stations in the district taking the total FIRs related to US deportees to 22 in the district. We’ve submitted the fresh details to the SIT constituted earlier this week. So far, we’ve arrested an accused in the case and investigation is going on in the rest of the cases.”

As per details, of the 11 FIRs, five were lodged at Naggal police station, 2 at Barara and one each at Ambala city, Naraingarh, Shahazadpur and Panjokhara police stations.

All the complainants have been kept at a quarantine facility in Kurukshetra district, but their numbers remain unknown, said deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar.

Earlier last week in May, 11 FIRs were registered against travel agents after 167 Indians, including 76 from Haryana, were deported from the US. Home minister Anil Vij had ordered stiff action against those sending people abroad illegally.

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In