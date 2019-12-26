In Nuh, number of fatal road accidents down by 14% this year

cities

Gurugram: The number of road accidents and related deaths has gone down this year compared to last year in Nuh, according to the police data. As against 557 accidents and 239 deaths in 2018, the corresponding figures have been reduced to 502 and 206 this year. The Nuh police said a campaign against drink driving and enhanced deployment of traffic personnel to crack down on rule violators have helped make city roads safer for motorists.

The data shared by Nuh police recently also shows that the number of fatal accidents has come down by almost 14%. Last year, 212 fatal accidents were reported during the night. Such cases were reduced to 183 this year. The special campaign vehicles manned by 24 trained police persons helped in reducing the accidents, it said.

Police officials said the city was facing a serious accident problem, especially at the major intersections during nights. Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said they have identified 14 ‘black spots’ where most of the fatal accidents were reported from. She said the police closely worked with villagers to tackle some of the complexities related to road safety to make them safer.

“We have identified the accident-prone stretches, carried out road safety inspections, awareness campaigns towards road safety, and have analysed the reason for accidents in the last three years. In most of the cases, the accidents took place due to a stationary vehicle on the road, wrong side driving and jaywalking,” said Kalia.

Keshav Kumar Jha, road safety associate, Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), said that most of these drivers park their vehicles, fully loaded or empty, on the main Alwar-Gurugram road, and as a result of this accidents take place quite frequently. “After each fatal accident, the team evaluates and discuss the spot and accident. If any immediate change is required, action is taken by the police. We also inform the civic agency officials if their help is required to fill the potholes or any repair in the road structure,” he said.

Most of the accidents were reported from Malab, Old Bus stand, Adber Chowk, Ujjina, Maroda and Gihana morh in Nuh, Rewasan toll plaza in Rozka Meo, Badkali Chowk, Mandikera and Bhadas in Nagina, Dhulawat in Tauru, Singar in Bicchor and Sakras in Ferozepur Jhirka, as per the police data.

Also, Rawli in Ferozeour Jhirka has emerged as a “dangerous spot”, as also the crossing at Badkali Chowk in Nagina where speeding caused most fatal accidents, Kalia said.

“Heavy movement of commercial vehicles, particularly those carrying crushed stones and other construction materials, is the reason for frequent accidents on this road. Nearly 1,300 people have died on this stretch between Nuh and Alwar since 2013. This year, 183 fatal accidents have already been reported. Many drivers from Nuh ply to the farthest corners of the country and visit their homes while returning. They tend to park their loaded or unloaded trucks on the highway, and speeding vehicles collide with these stationary ones,” Kalia said.

The traffic police have roped in personnel from HVZ for traffic management. “I personally visit the black spots, and have assigned a duty to three members to fill a form related to accident spots. Based on this, an evaluation report is prepared and submitted to me,” said Kalia.

The analysis included the type of vehicles, the exact scenario during the time of accidents such as speed, time of the accident and pedestrians, to recognise the problem due to which the fatal accidents took place.

The police said they have also prepared a list of solutions required to reduce accidents. They have written to civic agencies to install proper signage at various intersections, warnings boards before merging traffic, speed breakers, properly constructed central verges, the officials said.

There are 883 police personnel deployed across Nuh, of which 15 personnel are from traffic police. Also, 40 home guards and six special police officers are deployed. To ensure their safety during night duty, they have been provided with reflective lights, jackets and hand gloves, the officials said.