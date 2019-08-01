In this Rohini ward, trash is serious business

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi: It’s just 8am and 63-year-old Sarita Puri is already standing at the gate of her bungalow holding two bags — one with organic waste; food and fruit/vegetable peels, and the other with recyclable waste; plastic wrappers and soft drink bottles.

Along comes a municipal garbage van, blaring the ‘swachhta song’, and a helper takes the trash bags from Puri and her neighbours, all residents of D Block in Prashant Vihar, and empties them into two different compartments — one green and the other blue— of the vehicle.

Slowly, the second and third floor residents also lower buckets full of segregated garbage from their balconies, using ropes. The helper smoothly unloads them before moving on.

This is Rohini-G (58 N) ward of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, soon to be declared the second ‘Model Ward’ for its efficient solid waste handling. The first model ward was south Delhi’s Janakpuri.

“We have achieved almost 100% door-to-door segregated waste collection in this ward after extensive awareness campaigns and by putting in a robust system for garbage collection and transport in the last four months,” AK Gupta, superintending engineer, north corporation, said.

“The total waste generated per day from the 16,078 households in the ward earlier used to be about 16 tonnes. This has reduced to 12-13 tonnes after residents stopped mixing their waste. Also, we are saving ₹7,200 a day in transportation cost to the nearby Bhalswa landfill,” Gupta said.

It all began with the north body choosing Pitampura (ward number 64), Rajendra Nagar (102) and Rohini-G (58) as areas to be developed as ‘model wards’ that would be compliant with the solid waste management (SWM) by-laws of Delhi, on orders from the National Green Tribunal, dated March 11. The south and east corporations are also working on three ‘model wards elects’ each in their areas.

The entire Delhi has to become compliant with SWM by-laws within a year, the order from the NGT has said.

“Rohini was slightly easier for us to turn into a model ward as it has only cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) and block-wise plotted developments and does not have any slum or JJ cluster,” Varsha Joshi, commissioner, North corporation, said.

“The level of awareness regarding the garbage problem was already high in Rohini with a few societies having already created compost pits in their lawns,” she said.

To spread the word on waste segregation, the civic body engaged a private company, Ramky (which runs its Narela-Bawana ‘engineered’ landfill site), three NGOs, 138 safai karmacharis and the mosquito checking staff. “We even utilised a helpline number we had at our Rithala office to make calls to RWAs and market associations in this regard,” Veditha Reddy, who was deputy commissioner (north corporation), Rohini Zone, till July 15 and worked on this project, said.

She is now deputy commissioner (north corporation) at the City Sadar-Paharganj Zone.

The corporation closed all open dhalaos (three-walled mixed waste dump yards) in the colonies and transformed the one at Rajapur Village into a fixed compactor transfer station. The machine compacts about 11-12 tonnes of waste a day — organic and recyclable separately.

While the recyclable plastic is taken away by ragpickers, the rest (organic and hazardous waste) is taken to the Narela-Bawana ‘engineered’ landfill, Delhi’s only such facility. The green leftovers are fed to the 450-500 tonne per day (TPD) composting pit there and the hazardous waste (sanitary napkins, condoms, blades, syringes and medicines) is burnt in the 2,000 TPD waste-to-energy plant.

The horticulture waste — leaves and twigs — from almost a dozen parks in the ward reaches the 350-400kg capacity compost pit at the Children’s Park near Prashant Vihar, while all construction & demolition (C&D) waste is taken to the Burari C&D recycling plant.

“We have 34 institutions here — schools, malls, hotels and hospitals— which we classify as bulk waste generators. We have already started issuing notices to them for paying a ‘user fee’, as mandated by the SWM by-laws, besides fines for non-segregation of waste,” Arava Gopi, deputy commissioner, Rohini Zone, said.

The civic body has served 28 notices for user fee up to July 21 and collected ₹2.10 lakh against them, besides issuing one fine of ₹20,000 for non-segregation.

“We have sensitised the six major market associations, too, but have not started levying the user fee or imposing fines on families or households yet,” he said.

Residents of Rohini said they are acutely aware of the necessity of waste segregation and are lending their full cooperation to the civic body. “Who would know the criticality of this exercise more than residents of Rohini who stay barely 2-3km from the Bhalswa landfill, which has been growing in size every year?” Gopi Ghosh, president of the Sai Apartments cooperative society, said.

His society has set up compost pits on its lawns and “almost all 340 families neatly segregate their waste”, said Ghosh.

Sarita Puri of D Block in Prashant Vihar said it took her and others a bit of time to differentiate between organic and recyclable waste, but now they have a handle on it. The 63-year-old homemaker said, “My generation is already past its age. I know what I am doing now (waste segregation) is for my granddaughter, so that she can live a life free of diseases and pollution.”

