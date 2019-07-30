In UP, top officials take a chopper ride to shower petals on kanwariyas

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:15 IST

The Ghaziabad administration is leaving no stone unturned to welcome kanwariyas and to ensure that they cross the city cheerfully. The district magistrate (DM) and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) took off in a chopper on Monday afternoon to shower rose petals over the devotees.

The district witnessed a heavy rush of kanawariyas, especially dak kanwars, on Monday which is the second last day of the kanwar yatra. The devotees are in a hurry to rush to their respective destinations in order to reach in time for offering holy water of Ganga at Shiva temples.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural) and nodal officer for kanwar yatra, said the expenses incurred on the chopper ride and the petals used by DM Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh were borne by the state government.

City Mayor Asha Sharma has also sought permission for a chopper for showering rose petals on the kanwariyas. On Tuesday, she is likely to board a helicopter, the expenses for which will be borne by her.

In the past three days, the Ghaziabad police have also been distributing helmets and reflector jackets to the kanwariyas to ensure their safety on roads.

On Monday, thousands of dak kanwars and kanwariyas arrived from Haridwar crossing the Delhi-Meerut Road. The dak kanwars usually use trucks, cars or two-wheelers to reach their destinations.

“There has been no disruption in the movement of Kanwariyas who are on foot. Officials showering petals are also cheered by kanwariyas walking on the roads. I started my journey from Haridwar on July 27 and reached Ghaziabad with my wife and child on Monday,” Vipin Chaudhary, a kanwariya from Palwal, Haryana said.

Hundreds of kanwariyas holding also left the city for Haridwar on Monday and are expected to return on Tuesday.

Likewise, the dak kanwars coming from Haridwar in vehicles also arrived with tableaus of deities while some tableaus were also dedicated to the Indian armed forces.

In Ghaziabad, the holy water of Ganga will be offered by the kanwariyas at the Dudheshwar Nath Temple near Ghanta Ghar on Tuesday afternoon.

“The diversions will be in place till July 31 and we will take a review in the morning after assessing the inflow of Kanwariyas. All security arrangements are in place and senior officers from police and administration are taking daily stock of arrangements,” Jadaun said.

On Sunday, Loni’s Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar also flew in a chopper and showered petals on the kanwariyas.

“Along with Baghpat Member of Parliament, Dr Satya Pal Singh, I took off from Ganauli village and showered about a quintal of petals over the kanwariyas in Ghaziabad and Baghpat districts. We also sprinkled Gangajal in the areas in memory of martyrs. It has been the aspiration of the state government that kanwar yatra is celebrated in a grand manner,” Gurjar said.

He added that the expenses incurred on the chopper as well as the rose petals were borne by him.

