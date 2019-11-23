e-paper
Include encroachers in tax bracket: Thane corporators

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:20 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Although property tax cannot be imposed on the encroachments on government land, forest land and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) land, the general body of Thane Municipal Corporation has again demanded to at least impose a service tax on the settlements.

By bringing the encroachments in the tax bracket, residents can be provided with basic infrastructure facilities, said the corporators. The demand to impose service tax on them was made recently in the general body meeting by standing committee chairman and Sena corporator, Ram Repale.

Some of the areas which come under forest or other government land are King Kong Nagar, Dongripada, Thakurpada, Koknipada, Lokmanya Nagar and Indira Nagar among others. The general body claimed that though residents have been living here for years, they do not get any facility from the TMC.

Repale said, “The residents do not have good roads, water and waste management. They have been demanded to be included in the tax bracket, however the authorities said there is no such provision to impose property tax. Even though the cluster development scheme is implemented in the city, the residents will not benefit from it if they do not have any documental evidence of residence. If the authorities cannot impose property tax on residents, they should at least impose a service tax on them.”

He tabled the resolution which was supported by the newly appointed mayor Naresh Mhaske. “The cluster policy was drafted in 2014, thus the same rules should be implemented on the slums. TMC can impose a service tax on them with effect from 2014 and recover it from them in phases. This will help them benefit from the developmental schemes,” said Mhaske.

The administration claimed that the residents get most civic amenities.

Additional municipal commissioner Rajendra Ahivar said, “Even if residents do not pay property tax, they benefit from most schemes. However, imposing service tax will increase the TMC’s revenue. So if the general body demands a service tax, we will make a proposal and table it.”

