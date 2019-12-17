e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Include Muslims under CAA, says SGPC chief

Include Muslims under CAA, says SGPC chief

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday demanded that Muslims be included in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) like all other communities. “The SGPC and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) feel that Muslims should be included in the list of communities eligible for Indian citizenship under CAA,” said Longowal while talking to the media at Gurdwara Nanakiana Sahib here. He earlier addressed a meeting of around 70 managers of gurdwaras under the SGPC.

“We have directed all managers that negligence in the management of gurdwaras will not be tolerated. If employees of SGPC are found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken against them. They can also face suspension,” said Longowal.

“CCTV cameras will be installed in all gurdwaras and the golak (donation box) money will be calculated in front of these cameras,” he added.

top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities