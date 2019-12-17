Include Muslims under CAA, says SGPC chief

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:29 IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday demanded that Muslims be included in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) like all other communities. “The SGPC and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) feel that Muslims should be included in the list of communities eligible for Indian citizenship under CAA,” said Longowal while talking to the media at Gurdwara Nanakiana Sahib here. He earlier addressed a meeting of around 70 managers of gurdwaras under the SGPC.

“We have directed all managers that negligence in the management of gurdwaras will not be tolerated. If employees of SGPC are found guilty of negligence, strict action will be taken against them. They can also face suspension,” said Longowal.

“CCTV cameras will be installed in all gurdwaras and the golak (donation box) money will be calculated in front of these cameras,” he added.