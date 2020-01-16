Inculcate spirit of service, spread message of health: Haryana Yog Parishad chairman

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:38 IST

The Patanjali Yog Samiti on Thursday organised a yajna (a worship with mantras) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at its class in Sector 12, Panchkula, on Thursday morning.

Haryana Yog Parishad chairman Dr Jaideep Arya, who was the chief guest, performed the yajna and explained the significance behind the mantras (chants).

Addressing nearly 100 participants from different classes run by the PYS in Panchkula, Kalka, Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Derabassi, Dr Arya spoke on the specifics of yog and their positive effect on physical, mental and spiritual health.

Haryana Yog Parishad chairman Jaideep Arya (HT Photo)

He urged the participants to inculcate the spirit of seva (social service) and spread the message of health through yog.

It was also discussed as to how social service can be increased through Patanjali and to work on it with a plan.