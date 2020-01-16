e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Inculcate spirit of service, spread message of health: Haryana Yog Parishad chairman

Inculcate spirit of service, spread message of health: Haryana Yog Parishad chairman

Dr Jaideep Arya gave the remarks during a ‘yajna’ organised by Patanjali Yog Samiti

cities Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

The Patanjali Yog Samiti on Thursday organised a yajna (a worship with mantras) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at its class in Sector 12, Panchkula, on Thursday morning.

Haryana Yog Parishad chairman Dr Jaideep Arya, who was the chief guest, performed the yajna and explained the significance behind the mantras (chants).

Addressing nearly 100 participants from different classes run by the PYS in Panchkula, Kalka, Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur and Derabassi, Dr Arya spoke on the specifics of yog and their positive effect on physical, mental and spiritual health.

Haryana Yog Parishad chairman Jaideep Arya (HT Photo)

He urged the participants to inculcate the spirit of seva (social service) and spread the message of health through yog.

It was also discussed as to how social service can be increased through Patanjali and to work on it with a plan.

tags
top news
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities