2-year-old boy in MP rescued after father abandoned him, killed mother: Police

Madhya Pradesh police rescued a two-year-old boy on Sunday in Raisen district after his father allegedly murdered his mother and abandoned him near a drain in a forest. The accused confessed to abandoning his son. (Representative Image/iStock)

The accused, Rajendra Ahirwar, 25, of Hinotiya Pachori village, allegedly killed his wife on Saturday during a domestic dispute by crushing her head with a stone. He then fled with his son, leaving him near a drain in the Begumganj forest area.

The child was rescued 12 hours later, around 1.5km from the drain, which the police believe the boy covered on foot.

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Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sonali Gupta said, “Information was received within the Haidargarh police station area. At 9pm, Haidargarh police alerted Begumganj police about the child’s disappearance. Acting swiftly, a case was registered under section 103 (murder) and section 137(2) (abduction) of the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita], and an investigation was launched.”

Ahirwar was arrested soon after and confessed to abandoning his son. A 12-hour-long search operation was conducted across the forest and nearby areas, leading to the child’s recovery.

The boy was examined at Begumganj hospital and found to be in good health. He has been handed over to his family members.