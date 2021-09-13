Indore hospital conducts rare liver transplant. Here's all about the condition

A 26-year-old man, whose liver and heart were on the wrong side of his body, was operated upon in a hospital in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh so that he could donate one of his organs to his father. Doctors at the city's Choithram Hospital said the surgery was conducted on the man, who has a condition called situs invertus totalis, on August 28. The 59-year-old father was suffering from liver cirrhosis, which called for the donation, doctors said.

"The liver is usually found on the right side, but due to a congenital condition, it was on the left side for Prakhar. A team of four doctors performed the surgery, which if not done in time, could have caused danger to the life of the recipient," Dr Sudesh Sharda, the hospital's organ transplant surgeon, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sharda claimed that only five such transplants had been performed in the world. The man has been discharged while his father would also be allowed to go home soon, he added.

Situs inversus totalis is a condition in which internal organs are totally reversed. "Situs Inversus totalis has been estimated to occur once in about 6-8,000 births. Situs inversus occurs in a rare abnormal condition that is present at birth (congenital) called Kartagener's syndrome," medicine.net says.

Situs inversus can occur alone with no other abnormalities or conditions or can occur as part of a syndrome with various other defects. "Congenital heart defects are present in about 5-10% of affected people. The underlying cause and genetics of situs inversus are complex. Familial cases have been reported," according to US Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD).

In isolated situs inversus, there is a complete mirror image transposition of the chest and abdominal organs, and front-back symmetry is normal. "Many affected people have no associated health issues when the condition is isolated. When situs inversus occurs in association with other conditions such as Kartagener syndrome or primary ciliary dyskinesia, additional signs and symptoms relating to these conditions will be present," GARD says.

Diagnosis of situs inversus is done through a thorough physical examination, followed by radiographic imaging of the chest and abdomen and electrocardiography. "The Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) provides information about the genetic tests for this condition," GARD says.

"In isolated situs inversus, no treatment may be necessary. When situs inversus is associated with another condition, treatment may depend on the associated condition and the signs and symptoms present in the affected person," it says.

GARD also said that the long-term outlook for those with situs inversus depends on whether the condition is isolated, or is associated with additional abnormalities affecting the heart or other parts of the body.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON