Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on December 24, 2024, is 21.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.1 °C and 26.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.6 °C and 27.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 164.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Indore weather update on December 24, 2024
Indore weather update on December 24, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 25, 202421.98Broken clouds
December 26, 202423.57Overcast clouds
December 27, 202425.99Scattered clouds
December 28, 202425.33Moderate rain
December 29, 202423.92Light rain
December 30, 202423.11Sky is clear
December 31, 202423.67Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata22.37 °C Few clouds
Chennai25.38 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.15 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad25.37 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad21.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.43 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
