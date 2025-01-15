Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 15, 2025, is 24.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.1 °C and 26.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:02 PM. Indore weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.47 °C and 26.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 24.51 Broken clouds January 17, 2025 24.86 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 24.29 Few clouds January 19, 2025 26.99 Sky is clear January 20, 2025 27.56 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 27.64 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 28.35 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



