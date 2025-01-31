Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 31, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on January 31, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on January 31, 2025, is 25.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.1 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.66 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 1, 2025
|25.36
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|25.27
|Scattered clouds
|February 3, 2025
|25.18
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|29.08
|Broken clouds
|February 5, 2025
|28.84
|Overcast clouds
|February 6, 2025
|25.83
|Sky is clear
|February 7, 2025
|25.18
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 31, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.