 Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 12, 2024 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on June 12, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 13, 2024 35.02 °C Broken clouds
June 14, 2024 32.89 °C Broken clouds
June 15, 2024 34.79 °C Light rain
June 16, 2024 34.94 °C Broken clouds
June 17, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain
June 18, 2024 35.08 °C Light rain
June 19, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 32.58 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on June 12, 2024
Indore weather update on June 12, 2024

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Indore / Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On