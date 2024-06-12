Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 35.02 °C Broken clouds June 14, 2024 32.89 °C Broken clouds June 15, 2024 34.79 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 34.94 °C Broken clouds June 17, 2024 36.12 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 35.08 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 34.09 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.58 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 12, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 53.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.