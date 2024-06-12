Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on June 12, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 36.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 37.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|35.02 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 14, 2024
|32.89 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 15, 2024
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|34.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 17, 2024
|36.12 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|35.08 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy