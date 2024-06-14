Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 34.32 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 34.48 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 34.65 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 34.33 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 33.96 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 33.42 °C Overcast clouds June 21, 2024 34.65 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 34.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 14, 2024, is 32.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.1 °C and 36.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.42 °C and 35.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between 25.1 °C and 36.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.