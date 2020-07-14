Industrial areas in Greater Noida under UPSIDA to get better amenities

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:12 IST

After receiving complaints by several factory workers, industrial unit owners, shopping mall management over poor civic amenities in the industrial zone governed by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the authority on Monday said it will provide better facilities and other support services industrial areas in the region.

“All the parks, which are developed in industrial areas, are in a dilapidated condition. Almost all of them have been encroached by vendors because many local officials do not pay heed to our complaints. Drainage, sewage, roads, and footpath all are in a bad condition here,” said Pankaj Singh president, Greater Noida industries association.

“Our businesses are getting affected for the last many years because our complaints are not being addressed. We have written many letters about our issues but nothing has happened,” Dilip Kumar, member, Greater Noida industries association.

Chief executive officer of UPSIDA Mayur Maheshwari, who met a delegation of factory owners at site 5 office in Greater Noida’s Kasna area, assured them that he will immediately address the prevailing issues.

“We will address all the grievances of those, who have plots in the areas developed by the UPSIDA. We will do what is needed to do in all of the areas. Our staff will address all complaints related to encroachment and basic amenities. We will redevelop roads, parks, footpaths, and waste management methodology at earliest,” said Maheshwari, who also conducted an inspection in the industrial areas in Greater Noida on Monday.

In Greater Noida, the UPSIDA has industrial plots spread over 2,500 acres apart from few other category plots meant for shopping malls and five-star hotels. The UPSIDA is the biggest industrial body that has 154 industrial hubs spread in 51 districts of the state.