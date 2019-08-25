Industrialist ends life, woman broker, financier booked for abetment

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:35 IST

The Dehlon police have booked a broker and a financier on charges of abetment to suicide after an elderly industrialist ended his life by jumping into Sidhwan Canal.

The victim,67, had left a suicide note in which he had blamed the duo for taking the extreme step.

A case was registered after police recorded the statement of the victim’s son. Police have booked broker Manjit Kaur Purva, of New Janta Nagar, and financier Mehar Singh Ryat, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, on abetment charges.

The complainant said that the two accused have a tools manufacturing unit at Vishwakarma Colony.

“In 2012, my father had suffered a loss in business. Manjit came in contact with him and helped my father in importing material. For this, my father had paid ₹1.65 lakh to her as commission,” the complainant said.

He added that the woman was a frequent visitor at their factory, and had stolen 24 cheques with an intention of taking their money.

The woman had filled an amount of ₹35 lakh in a cheque, which was dishonoured by the bank. The woman had then filed a court case, and the court had awarded the complainant’s father two-year imprisonment. He had filed an appeal against the verdict.

The complainant added that his father had borrowed ₹18 lakh from Mehar on interest-basis and had returned over ₹35 lakh. But the financier was demanding more money.

“Harassed by both the accused, my father left the house on August 22 on his scooter. His body has found from Sidhwan Canal near Doburji Bridge on August 24,” he said.

The suicide note was recovered from his scooter, he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Police have launched a manhunt for arrest of both the accused.

