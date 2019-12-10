Inmates, who fled from protection home, nabbed

cities

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:54 IST

Agra All five juvenile inmates, who fled from the State Protection Home on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, have been nabbed by police.

They had stolen a cell phone, which was also recovered by cops. A case was registered against them under Section 223/379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015).

Five inmates had escaped after breaking open an iron grill of a window on the upper storey of the building, but four of them were nabbed later in the day. The fifth inmate was arrested on Tuesday, said police.

These five inmates were from Agra, Etah and Hathras. Two amongst them had also absconded on October 26, but were arrested and sent to back to the protection home at Siroli on the outskirts of the city.

“All five have a criminal past with cases registered against them at Kasganj, Etah and GRP Agra Cantt police stations,” informed the media cell of Agra police.

District probation officer (DPO) Luv Kush Bhargava said: “The matter is being taken seriously. Seven people, including the guards on duty and staff, were named in the FIR lodged at Malpura police station on Monday.”