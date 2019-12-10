e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

Inmates, who fled from protection home, nabbed

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Agra All five juvenile inmates, who fled from the State Protection Home on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, have been nabbed by police.

They had stolen a cell phone, which was also recovered by cops. A case was registered against them under Section 223/379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015).

Five inmates had escaped after breaking open an iron grill of a window on the upper storey of the building, but four of them were nabbed later in the day. The fifth inmate was arrested on Tuesday, said police.

These five inmates were from Agra, Etah and Hathras. Two amongst them had also absconded on October 26, but were arrested and sent to back to the protection home at Siroli on the outskirts of the city.

“All five have a criminal past with cases registered against them at Kasganj, Etah and GRP Agra Cantt police stations,” informed the media cell of Agra police.

District probation officer (DPO) Luv Kush Bhargava said: “The matter is being taken seriously. Seven people, including the guards on duty and staff, were named in the FIR lodged at Malpura police station on Monday.”

top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities