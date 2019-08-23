Inter-railway athletics championship: Podium finish for Southern Railway and Northern Railway

cities

Pune: Southern Railway bagged the overall championship trophy in women’s and Northern Railway in men’s section at the conclusion of 85th Inter Railway Athletics Championship at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi on Thursday.

Southern Railway with 98 points was way ahead of runner-up South Western Railway (73 points). It was a narrow win for Northern Railway’s men with 77 points as Western Railway scored 75 points.

Northern Railway clinched podium finish after 13 years.

“We had last won the championship in 2006. The credit goes to the athletes who are mostly new recruits,” said Sukhcharan Singhbrar who is coaching Northern Railway since 1993.

On the final day, Northern claimed two bronze and one silver medals.

“Only our men’s team participated in the championship,” Singhbrar said.

Southern Railway’s coach Mohamed Nizammuddin was satisfied with the performance of women’s team. “Our side has talented athletes and a balanced track and field athletes,” he said.

Best athletes

Chandralekha (Southern Railway) and Jagadeesh Chandra (South Western Railway) emerged best athletes of the meet in women and men’s section respectively.

For Chandralekha, it was a dream meet as she won gold in 100m and 200metre. Jagdeesh Chandra won gold in 400 metre hurdle.

