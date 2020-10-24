Irked Panchkula residents write to MC chief on stray cattle menace

cities

With stray cattle menace continuing to cause traffic hassles in the city, members of the Citizens’ Welfare Association have written to the Panchkula administrator-cum-municipal commissioner to voice their disappointment.

The civic body has already missed multiple deadlines to make good on its promise of turning the city cattle-free. In September 2018, the Haryana government had vowed to end the menace in all districts by January 26, 2019. However, a few days before the deadline, the authorities sought an extension.

After missing at least three deadlines, the Panchkula municipal and administrative authorities, while setting the New Year Goals, said they will be attainting the cattle-free status in 2020. However, only two months are left before the year draws to a close but the civic body has not even been able to make the Sukhdharshanpur village gaushala operational. This project was proposed in 2018.

Citizens’ Welfare Association president SK Nayar said, “People in the adjoining villages such as Budhanpur, Abheypur, Haripur, Madanpur, Majri and Saketri are into dairy farming. Most of them let their cattle loose. These cattle venture into the city and disturb the traffic, often causing fatal accidents.” He added that the city has seen at least three such deaths in the recent past.

Nayar demanded heavy penalty on diary owners who let their cattle wander on the city roads. “The MC has neither inaugurated the gaushala at Sudarshanpur village nor the dog pound. These projects should be MC’s top priority so that residents get some respite,” Nayar said in the letter.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had earlier told HT that the gaushala and dog pound will be made operational by November 22. He said that this gaushala was the MC’s project, but later, a trust came forward to take the responsibility of its completion. “So, this problem of stray cattle will be solved. Its capacity is 1,200 to 1,400, but initially, around 500 cattle will be taken in,” he said.

Gupta further added, “We are aware that dairy owners let their cattle loose on Panchkula roads. So, I have told the authorities to take strict action against such people.”A dog hostel for 250 dogs is also coming up in the city, besides a kennel for 1200 dogs, at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore.