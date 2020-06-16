e-paper
J&K forms 10-member apex advisory panel to mitigate Covid-19 crisis

Cases of coronavirus disease have breached the 5,000-mark in J&K with 62 fatalities.

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:51 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational photo
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has finally constituted an apex advisory committee comprising top medicos for treatment protocols and medical issues related to Covid-19.

While it took the administration three months to form this committee, experts have welcomed the step stating that it would help fight the pandemic effectively.

The Covid-19 cases have breached the 5,000-mark in J&K along with 62 fatalities.

“The committee shall review protocol/guidelines and other issues related to the treatment of Covid-19 patients, measures to be taken to control the pandemic and advise government on these issues,” reads the order issued by J&K additional secretary Rohit Sharma.

For the past many days, the J&K administration was being asked to seek opinion from medical experts on ways to contain the spike in Covid-19 cases, especially in Kashmir region.

“The guidelines will be practical and scientific and hopeful will help bring down the numbers,” said apex committee Dr Javid Malik.

Doctors Association Kashmir president Dr Suhail Naik termed the development a step towards the right direction. “Hopefully, this committee will follow pragmatic protocols to mitigate and contain the spread of the disease and will give suggestions to the administration,” he said.

