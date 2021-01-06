e-paper
Jai Ram interacts with students on 56th birthday, urges them to keep vigil against pandemic

Jai Ram interacts with students on 56th birthday, urges them to keep vigil against pandemic

As many as 2,000 students from different schools of the state participated in the online interactive session.

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
BJP state president Suresk Kashyap and other party leaders with CM Jai Ram Thakur at his official residence Oak Over in Shimla on Wednesday.
BJP state president Suresk Kashyap and other party leaders with CM Jai Ram Thakur at his official residence Oak Over in Shimla on Wednesday.(HT photo)
         

Students must take examinations as a process of evaluating themselves and not as a burden, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday while interacting with students through video conferencing from Shimla on his 56th birthday.

He thanked the students for their good wishes on his birthday. As many as 2,000 students from different schools of the state participated in the online interactive session.

CM said examinations were a process of excelling in academics and a way that helps in the evaluation and assessment of students’ progress.

He said that this pressure brings along stress, anxiety, and fear in students and that the major reason for exam stress was the notion that attaining good marks was the only way to judge them.

In order to beat the exam stress, students need to be prepared for it beforehand, he said.

Maintaining that students were the future of the nation, the CM urged them to work hard with dedication to achieve their goals

He also urged them to continue to be vigilant as the pandemic is not over yet.

The state government took several initiatives to ensure that student’s learning cycle does not suffer through the pandemic, he said, adding ‘Har Ghar Pathshala’, one of the initiatives undertaken by his government, was started to benefit the students. He said that optimum use of Doordarshan was also ensured to teach students.

A student from Bilaspur, Bhawana Dhiman urged the CM to start offline classes for at least two months before final examinations.

Another student Karun Kumar suggested providing adequate staff in the government schools, particularly in remote areas of the state.

