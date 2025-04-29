16-yr-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota: Police

A 16-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses was found dead in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday, police said. According to police, the student is a native of Bihar’s Katihar and arrived in Kota only 15 days ago. (Representative file photo)

With this death, the toll has touched 14 for the year in the state.

“He was staying in a hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area and was preparing for the NEET at a prominent coaching centre of the city. However, on Tuesday wee hours, he died by suicide in his hostel,” said Ram Laxman, station house officer (SHO) of Jawahar Nagar police station.

The officer added that the incident came to light when he did not respond to several knocks on his door by the hostel staff.

“Later, his friends and the hostel staff broke open the door and found him dead. The police immediately reached the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. His parents were also informed about the matter,” said Laxman.

“However, we are probing whether he was under any study related stress as he came only 15 days ago. We have also launched a probe against the hostel authority for failing to install the anti-hanging device in the fan,” the SHO said.