BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena detained for ‘disturbing peace’

Rajasthan Police on Sunday detained Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace and said the tribal leader had sneaked into Ambagarh fort and unfurled a white coloured tribal flag despite restrictions.

Condemning the detention, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje demanded the immediate release of Meena.

Meena unfurled the tribal flag on the wall of the Ambagarh fort early Sunday morning, a centre of a dispute between the members of the Meena community and Hindu organisations, officials said.

Despite the tight security arrangements at the entrance of the fort located on hills near Galta on Jaipur-Agra highway to prevent the gathering of people, Meena, along with nearly a dozen youth, reached the rear side of the fort covering a distance of around 3.5 km on hilly terrain and crossed its wall in the wee hours and unfurled the flag near shiv temple.

Soon after he released videos and photos of unfurling of the flag, police rushed to the spot and detained him, and later released him in the afternoon. Meena, however, tweeted claiming that he was arrested.

Police officials said they had taken the MP to Vidhyadhar Nagar police station for talks where Meena raised certain demands, including permission to the tribal people for worshipping in Shiv temple located inside the fort, which is under the forest department.

“I, along with dozens of youths of the Meena community, have entered the fort and unfurled the flag in Ambagarh,” he said in the video message.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said, “Meena was detained for disturbing the peace on entering into a prohibited forest area, and later released.”

After few hours of detention, he, along with his supporters, headed to Gandhi circle at JLN Marg and addressed a gathering of his supporters.

Meena told them that he unfurled the flag at the fort but he could not visit the Shiv temple as it was locked.

The JLN Marg was blocked by his supporters demanding a written assurance by the government on the demands raised by the MP.

The tensions escalated between the Meenas and Hindu organisations in June after a saffron flag atop the fort was removed by a group of youth of the Meena community, allegedly led by independent MLA Ramkesh Meena, who accused Hindu organisations of trying to tamper with the tribal culture.

Cross FIRs were lodged at the Transport Nagar police station on July 22 in this regard.

On the other hand, Ramkesh Meena also addressed a gathering of his supporters near Rajasthan College on JLN Marg on Sunday and later handed over a representation to chief minister Ashok Gehlot against those who had placed a saffron flag.

Commenting on Kirodi Meena’s move, independent MLA Ramkesh Meena said, “What was the need? A tribal flag was already there. He had announced to go to the fort on Sunday but he did not clarify whether he will unfurl a tribal flag or a saffron flag,” he said.

He continued that the incident came to light a few days back when the members of Surajpole unit of Rajasthan Aadiwasi Meena Seva Sangh informed that a saffron flag has been put at the fort. “We raised our objection to the forest officials, who called the people who hoisted saffron flag – they accepted their mistake and themselves removed the flag,” he said.

The police on Saturday had also conducted a flag march near Ambagarh, appealing to people to maintain peace and law and order.