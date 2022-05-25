BJP not to give Cong walkover; To field candidates on 2 RS seats in Rajasthan
JAIPUR: With Just two weeks left for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have swung into action finalising party candidates and managing their flock.
The poll picture seems clear with the Congress set to win on two seats and the BJP on one, comfortably. However, with the BJP deciding to contest for the fourth seat, it surely is not a cakewalk for the ruling Congress, which requires 15 more votes for the third seat in their kitty.
Elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10 as the BJP’s Omprakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur are going to complete their term on July 4.
Confident of getting support from independents and other MLAs, the Congress leaders are sure of winning the third Rajya Sabha seat, but on the other hand, the BJP is also not in a mood to leave its chances.
The state BJP leaders have requested the central leadership to field a candidate for the second seat. “The discussions are being done for finalising party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls. We may or may not field a candidate for the second seat as independent, if so, then will appeal to other MLAs to vote against the anti-people government,” said Satish Poonia, BJP state president.
Staking claims on the third seat, Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasara said there is no factionalism and the party unitedly will win three Rajya Sabha seats.
A Rajya Sabha candidate would require 41 votes to win. In the assembly, the Congress has 108 seats, BJP-71, CPI -2, RLP-3, BTP-2, RLD-1 and Independent -13.
The Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA is a minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, the 13 independents and the two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party had supported Congress during the political crisis in 2020. The stand of the Communist Party of India, or the CPI, is still not clear but they haven’t supported the BJP to date. The BJP, on the other hand, may get the support of the Rashtriya Loktrantik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal, who contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP.
In the last Rajya Sabha polls held in March 2020, the elections were held for three seats. The became interesting with BJP leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat contesting as the second candidate without the party symbol. BJP leader Rajendra Gehlot was the official candidate. Lakhawat lost the election, BJP’s Gehlot, Congress’ KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi reached the upper house from Rajasthan.
A senior BJP leader said, “We have 30 surplus votes and how they are used will be seen soon. The BJP could win the second seat, looking at the Congress tussle.”
With the BJP considering fielding a second candidate, the chances are high that the ruling government once again would take their MLAs to resort. Earlier also, Congress had taken MLAs to hotels during the last Rajya Sabha polls after the political crisis.
Political analyst Manish Godha said the interesting aspect of this election is the fourth seat as both parties are short of the required numbers. With the Congress in power, they have better chances as they have the support of independent and other MLAs. The BJP is hopeful because it is the last major election before the assembly election in 2023, so they may get the support of independent and other MLAs.
Meanwhile, the state Congress leadership is recommending fielding all three candidates from Rajasthan, instead of an outsider, keeping in mind the assembly polls next year. The Congress is considering fielding candidates from OBC and SC categories.
The Congress names making the rounds are Gulam Nabi Azad, Sanjay Gujjar, Raghuveer Meena or Rameshwar Dudi. In the BJP, the candidate could be from Brahmin or Vaishya community, and chances are there for fielding a leader from Delhi.
-
Beyond our reach: Bengaluru court on Rs50 lakh demand for worms in chocolate bar
Six years after a Bengaluru man approached a consumer court - seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation after finding worms in a chocolate bar purchased from a local a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, storMukesh Kumar Kedia,- he has been directed to the state consumer forum. In October 2016, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, Mukesh Kumar Kedia, bought two bars of chocolate - Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - for his niece for ₹89.
-
Father-son duo’s arrest in Bahraich unearths inter-state human trafficking racket
LUCKNOW The arrest of a father-son duo in Bahraich on Tuesday unearthed an inter-state racket involved in trafficking minor girls and women from remote areas of Bihar on the pretext of marriage and employment, said police here on Wednesday. One Dhani Ram Pandit, 48, and his son Ankush, 25, residents of Rampur Dibiyapur village in Bahraich, were arrested for holding a 15-year-old girl from Bihar hostage.
-
Indore: Man allegedly killed by family of woman in hate crime
In an alleged hate crime, a man was beaten up brutally before being strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by the parents and brother of a a resident of Khudail in Indore district, 21, girl Vinod Bheel, who used to work as a farm labourer was allegedly in a relationship with, said police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khudail in Indore district, 21, Vinod Bheel, who used to work as a farm labourer. Vinod's father Shyam filed a police complaint.
-
Frame policy within 3 months to compensate fisherfolk: SC tells state
Mumbai The Supreme Court instructed the Maharashtra government on May 13 to expedite framing of a policy to compensate fisherfolk affected by state-funded development projects, and finalise the policy within a period of three months. The apex court was hearing an appeal by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, challenging the disbursement of ₹10 crore compensation to fisherfolk affected by the Thane Creek Bridge-III project.
-
PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt
Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University, Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics