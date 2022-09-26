'Can't be afraid': Ashok Gehlot's loyalist responds to Ajay Maken's charges

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna, who is said to be close to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday said he has signed the resignation letter and “many did it happily”, news agency ANI reported. More than 80 MLAs - all said to be loyalists of Gehlot - are reported to have submitted their resignations on Sunday night to assembly speaker CP Joshi.

His comments come after Congress in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Monday accused MLAs in the Gehlot camp of “indiscipline” and said their demand setting conditions for a party resolution on picking the next chief minister was a “conflict of interest”.

Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, another top Congress leader, briefed party chief Sonia Gandhi about the developments in Rajasthan in wake of the political crisis in the state over the move to find a successor to Gehlot, who is likely to fight the party's presidential election.

When asked about the AICC observers being miffed over a meeting held among the Gehlot loyalists before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Chandna said, “It should be asked from observers, we will see when they will take action. We can't be afraid. I have signed the letter ad many did it happily. Why should the letter come in the public domain.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress MLA Shanti Kumar Dhariwal also hit out at Maken, alleging that he was working to promote Sachin Pilot. “A general secretary is himself canvassing to make such people the CM. MLAs had to get angry and disgruntled. The MLAs asked me to listen to their voice. They wanted someone from 102 MLAs who huddled together to stay with the Congress for over 34 days (in 2020) to be made CM,” ANI quoted Dhariwal as saying.

“CM Gehlot has always followed the instructions of the high command. The high command had (back in 2020) asked him to accommodate those in wrong and he accepted what was asked (to include Sachin Pilot),” Dhariwal added.

Maken said Sonia Gandhi asked him and Kharge to give a written report which will be submitted to her “tonight or tomorrow”.

The political crisis has been triggered by Gehlot apparently agreeing to file his nomination in the Congress presidential polls and wanting a successor of his choice in Rajasthan. Maken said the venue of the legislative party meeting was decided after consultations and they had to give a report after talking to every MLA.

He said holding a "parallel meeting" when a CLP meeting has been called was "indiscipline" and noted that a decision on leadership in the state was to be taken in Delhi and not Jaipur.

Maken said the three ministers who met them at Gehlot's residence put forward three conditions. He said they demanded that a decision on a CLP resolution should be after the declaration of Congress presidential poll results on October 19. Rejecting the condition, Maken said a resolution is not passed with conditions and also noted that any such move will be "a conflict of interest" for Gehlot.

He said the ministers also demanded that MLAs should meet the observers in groups and this was not acceptable. "We wanted to meet every MLA individually so that the decision is free and fair," Maken said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON